946 labour complaints so far this year

The Department of Labour within the Ministry of Social Protection received 946 labour complaints

at the end of May 31. This is according to Minister within the Ministry, Mr. Keith Scott, who says that persons have started to demonstrate a level of confidence in the department.

“You are getting a flow of more persons coming in because of the confidence. These matters are being addressed promptly and they feel the honesty of the department and the officers now as against what may have happened in the past,” Minister Scott said during an interview.

Minister Scott disclosed that Labour Officers are diligent in executing investigations and weekly training sessions are being held for them.

According to the Minister, 500 of these complaints are outstanding since in some instances Labour Officers would have to return several times to make contact with the employer, to obtain records and other documents.

“So it does take some time…We are making sure that both the employer and employees get a certain level of satisfaction that their matters are being addressed in a fair manner,” Scott noted.

When questioned as to whether these outstanding matters would be cleared up before year end, he said that matters are being addressed daily.

“Even the employers have begun to realize that this department means business. And they themselves are making that effort…We made an announcement when there was an increase of the minimum wage both for government employees as well as private employers and we made sure that the information was given to the public not only by means of the press and radio but also by officers (labour) when they interacted with the employers one on one and when they examined wages books and so…”

The Minister added that the relationship between employers, employees and the Labour Department has improved tremendously and there is no question of bullyism or intimidation.

“We have been striving to create a stable and industrial climate whereby all parties and all players can feel a sense of being at ease and a sense of fair play in our mandate.”

Nevertheless, he disclosed that the department is currently short of staff and is looking to employ persons who have the relevant qualifications and attitude. The Minister is hopeful that persons would view becoming a Labour Officer as a career path.

The Department recently received four new employees.