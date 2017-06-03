Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…A lot at stake for some top teams

-fans in for some exciting action

By Rawle Welch

A lot will be at stake when the second night of round robin action in the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament resumes on Tuesday, at the National Gymnasium.

Following several upsets and inspiring performances from underdog teams, the next round of play could give a clear indication of which teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

One of the top teams that will need to win to bolster their chances of moving on is Sparta Boss, regarded as the most dominant team in the exciting format.

They are placed in Group A and this grouping has all four teams on one point apiece, a testimony to how tough it is to come out on top.

All four teams drew their opening encounters so Tuesday’s matchups are critical to their respective survival in the competition.

In Group B, Albouystown, who registered a big upset over the highly touted Back Circle team, is in a strong position to advance, while the latter’s lost leaves them in a wobbly state.

North Ruimveldt and Tiger Bay played to a draw in their matchup and both of them will need to secure a win to have a chance to progress.

In Group C, both Bent Street and Future Stars looked completely impressive and their

prospects of moving on seem good.

However, Broad Street and Plaisance will have to win their next games to make the group interesting and they will find doing that a difficult proposition, especially with the talent and hunger that reside in the group leaders units.

In this format anything is possible so fans are assured of another night of pulsating action.

The winning team will receive $500,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be given $50,000.

Meanwhile, Director of Sport Christopher Jones was part of the action and met some of the teams.

The night’s matchups are seen below:

(Group C) Broad Street vs Plaisance 19:00

(Group C) Group Bent Street vs Future Stars 19:30

(Group B) Back Circle vs North Ruimveldt 20:00

(Group B) Albouystown vs Tiger Bay 20:30

(Group A) Agricola vs Sophia 21:00

(Group A) Sparta Boss vs Tucville 21:30

The current Point Standings are seen below: