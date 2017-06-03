Latest update June 3rd, 2017 12:15 AM

No bail for man who stabs wife

Jun 03, 2017

A man who stabbed his wife because she refused to give him money was yesterday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Leron Daly, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Remanded to prison: Jairam Alexander

Jairam Alexander, 24,denied that charge which alleged that on May 30, last at Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded his wife.
Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to the defendant whom he described as a regular abuser to his wife.
The court heard that the victim endured years of abuse from the defendant.
The prosecutor also highlighted the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.
The prosecutor stated that on the day in question Alexander demanded money from his wife and she refused to give him.
After the victim refused to give him the money Alexander became annoyed and armed himself with a knife and stabbed her to the abdomen. He also attempted to slit her throat.
When the court orderly called the victim’s name to appear before the magistrate, her father had to assist her since she could not walk without support.
The woman, who was then told to sit in the courtroom, had several lacerations and abrasions about her body.
Alexander was remanded to prison and he will make his next court appearance on June 23.

