Manchester vendor loses $3.5M in jewelry, cash during burglary

After working hard for the past 20 years to provide a better life for her family, a Manchester Corentyne provision vendor is now contemplating her next move after burglars on Thursday afternoon broke into her home

and carted off over $3.5 million in local currency and a quantity of gold jewelry.

Dayasha Halley, 47, of Lot 26 Manchester village, Corentyne, told Kaieteur News that the dreadful news was relayed to her by her eldest daughter. According to the distressed woman, her daughter came home from school around 2pm and discovered the door to the bottom flat ajar. When she entered, she saw the entire house ransacked.

“She come home and she seh when she go to open the door with the key, it fly open and she see the whole place ransack. So she said she run upstairs and find the whole upstairs ransack and me chest with the money in the chair and the padlock bruck and all over just tumble up.”

Halley stated that many of her important documents that were stored in the chest were taken away. Along with the money and the documents, six gold finger rings, two gold chains, two pairs of gold bangles and three pairs of gold earrings were also carted off.

“I had a permit to fly cause me ain’t get passport, my ID card, my husband ID card, my bank book and other documents that was in the chest they tek. Everything they gone with and ain’t left me with nothing. Me li’l gold I own they tek too”.

Halley told Kaieteur News that the money was accumulated from her business and was left in the home to purchase a plot of land for her eldest son in November. She stated that only her husband and her kids knew about the chest containing the money. The distraught woman also disclosed that the men also took $35,000 in savings belong to her four children.

Meanwhile, Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam told Kaieteur News that they have arrest four suspects as investigations continue.