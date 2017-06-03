Man not guilty of killing wife’s mother, grandmother

Sarwan walked out of the Suddie High Court a free man after he was acquitted on two counts of murder.

Sarwan was accused of murdering Chammawattie Omroutie, called Jamawattie, or Bahoo, or Maa, and Chamawattie Persaud, on July 29, 2015 in Essequibo.

Chammawattie Omroutie and Chamawattie Persaud were his wife’s grandmother and mother respectively.

The trial was conducted by Justice Brassington Reynolds.

In the end, a 12-member mixed jury returned unanimous not guilty verdicts in relation to both counts. Sarwan was represented by Attorney-at-Law Mrs. Beverley Bishop-Cheddie

State Counsel, Ms. Narissa Leander represented the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, Sarwan had arrived home intoxicated from work when he was asked by his common law wife to purchase food items from a neighbourhood shop.

He bought the food supplies along with a bottle of Banko wine and proceeded back home. Sarwan sat on the steps of the house owned by Chammawattie Omroutie, his wife’s grandmother. It was further alleged that Sarwan requested food from his wife who told him that he had to wait. He then became embroiled in an argument with his wife when his mother-in-law, Chamawattie Persaud, interjected.

Sarwan reportedly became upset when his mother-in-law threatened that she would take her daughter back home. It was reported that the man threw a lighted kerosene stove with a pan of hot oil on Omroutie and Persaud before escaping.

Sarwan’s wife insisted that he threw both the pan with hot oil with lighted kerosene stove on the women.

There was also an allegation of a dying declaration made by Omroutie in the Intensive Care Unit while she was panting for breath. The declaration implicated Sarwan in the deadly attack.

A contemporaneous note was made but the taker of the statement said that the original copy was lost. It was also alleged that Sarwan had been seen by a relative of the now dead women in close proximity of the home at the time of the incident occurred.

Sarwan had indicated that he did not come home intoxicated as his wife suggested and he did accede to her request to purchase the food items. He further stated that his wife was upset with him when he returned home late with the items. He had said the woman accused him of infidelity, which he denied.

Sarwan also stated that the two deceased persons sided with him.

He said that he taking out his own food when an argument ensued between him and his wife in the kitchen. He added that his wife caused the pan with hot oil to fall on him resulting in him receiving injuries.