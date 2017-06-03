Man chops friend in food brawl, gets 18 months

Latest update June 3rd, 2017 12:15 AM
An argument over food will now see a man spending the next 18 months behind bars for chopping
his friend.
Patrick Sukhan, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on May 25, last, at James and Hunter Streets, Albouystown, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Rickson Munroe.
The court heard that on the day in question Sukhan went to Munroe’s home and requested that he hand him a box of food. After the victim refused to give him the food the two got into a heated argument and Sukhan dealt Munroe several chops on his left hand.
When he was given a chance to address the court, Sukhan told the court, “When I went to collect my food from him, he told me that the food was not ready so I got upset and went home for my ‘chopper’.
“When I return for the second time and asked for my food it still was not ready so I took the ‘chopper’ and chopped him on his left hand.
When magistrate Leron Daly told Sukhan that he was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment the convict in return told the magistrate that the 18 months was a reasonable sentence for him.
