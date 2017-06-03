Loan Company heads gets $700,000 bail on fraud charges

Clayton Alleyne, 57, of Lot 179 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, who is accused of defrauding persons of millions of dollars, was yesterday granted $700,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, after spending several weeks on remand.

It is alleged that between November 3, 2016 and February 8, 2017 with intent to defraud he obtained the sum of $516,000, $700,000 and $415,000 from Samuel Mangal, Rohan Lalchan and Kizzy Shepherd, respectively, by falsely pretending he was in a position to grant them individual loans all totaling $12,400,000.

Alleyne, who is the chairman of the Micro Business Developers, has denied each of the three counts. He was granted a total of $300,000 bail.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that the victims are being introduced to Alleyne who is said to be the manager of a money lending institution. According to the prosecutor, persons would go to the defendant and request to borrow various sums of loans to which they are required to make down payments. Prosecutor Moore disclosed that the victims handed over the monies to the defendant and were issued with receipts. However they never received their loans and were in some instances issued with bounced cheques.

He was released on $400,000 bail on a charge which alleged that between December 2 and December 13, 2016 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Jeetendra Ram, of Fantasy Auto Spares six motor cars valued at $26.3M using a forged Republic Bank manager’s cheque drawn for the said sum in favour of Fantasy Auto Spares.

The police are contending that Alleyne entered into an agreement of sales to purchase six vehicles from Ram. Alleyne paid the victim with a manager’s cheque which was later discovered to be forged. The court was told that six of the vehicles were recovered and returned to Ram.

During yesterday’s court hearing, Attorney-at-Law Paul Fung-a-Fat told the court that his client is sickly and was rushed to the hospital at least four times while he was on remand.