Kwakwani Secondary School without electricity

Jun 03, 2017

-students, teachers protest

The Kwakwani Secondary School has been without electricity for the past three weeks.

Students, parents and teachers stand with their placards in front of the RDC

Teachers and children of the school are frustrated by the situation and want the relevant authorities to have it fixed immediately. They have resorted to protest action.
Since Wednesday scores of teachers, parents and students have been protesting the situation.
They walked about in the vicinity of the school holding placards demanding that faulty electrical wiring in the school be fixed.
They also assembled in front of the Region Ten Democratic Council (RDC) office.
Up to yesterday, there was another protest.
According to a parent, the school has been experiencing several electrical sparks as a result of the defective wiring. The parent said that the problems started in January and that several reports have been made to the relevant authorities who seem not to care.
“We have made several complaints to the relevant authorities but we are only getting promises. The school is without lights and this is affecting the children’s productivity.” Kaieteur News was told that on May 11, last, during a sitting of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), Form Five students rushed out of the auditorium after the electrical wires began sparking repeatedly.
The parent disclosed that the Kwakwani Utility Incorporated was summoned to the school where workers disconnected the power. The students were then allowed back into the building to complete their examination.
The frustrated parent recalled that the Utility Company commenced works on the building in February. But these works have since been halted after there was a shortage in materials.
Attempts to make contact with the PTA president prove futile.

  • Triple whammy

    Another tax is about to hit consumers below the belt. The Guyana Revenue Authority has indicated that persons who import... more

