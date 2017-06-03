Jagdeo telling Statia he can’t find no crook

Latest update June 3rd, 2017 12:55 AM
Jun 03, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
No tricks no living. People love to smart everybody and this is something dem learn from small. In fact, dem boys believe that people born wid that instinct to smart people. Babies does lie down in dem bed and play sleep an when dem get lil more big dem does learn to hide.
Is when dem start talk people does see de trickery. You and a child alone in de house and something happen, put you pot pun de fire that de child gun seh is not he or she.
Customs find that dem had nuff scampishness when people import things. Some of de things dem does hide and some dem does sell in smart ways.
De Statia boy announce that he see de loophole and he intend to clamp down. Well de man who know all de tricks in de book wish him well. Jagdeo sit down wid dem reporters and tell dem that Statia lucky if he can ketch anybody. Dem boys decide ask him wha he mean and is then he tell dem that all de smuggled vehicle gone back to Brazil and Suriname.
That had to happen before de elections. That is why people know that Jagdeo ain’t only got head to wear hat. He smell de rat and since he know all who smuggle in de vehicle he tell dem to smuggle out de vehicles.
Another thing that mek dem boys know Jagdeo crookish is when he telling de government to release dem contracts. He never release any. No matter how dem boys call he would not do so. Now he want Soulja Bai to release dem same contract that he didn’t want people to see.
He admit that he hide dem contract and dem boys seh he calling pun Soulja Bai to release dem because he know Soulja Bai don’t have dem.
Of course, Soulja Bai did ask him fuh de contract and de scamp Jagdeo is, he watch that big man full in ee eye and ask him if he look like if he does walk around wid contract in ee back pocket.
Dem boys seh de smartness gun come to an end when de jail pick somebody.
Talk half and watch out fuh dem smart people.
Jun 03, 2017The South American Junior Championships will begin today at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora with 10 South American countries vying for top honours at the meet that is being hosted for...
Jun 03, 2017
Jun 03, 2017
Jun 03, 2017
Jun 03, 2017
Jun 02, 2017
Jun 02, 2017
Dr. David Hinds wrote that he pays little attention to national awards. Before I read that statement, I knew how Aubrey... more
Another tax is about to hit consumers below the belt. The Guyana Revenue Authority has indicated that persons who import... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]