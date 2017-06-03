Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 cricket …Demerara retains 50-over title

Mohammed, Yadram spur hosts to 6-Wkt win over U-17s

By Sean Devers

Led by an unbeaten 53 from Renaldo Ali-Mohammed and four wickets from Baskar

Yadram hosts Demerara retained their GCB’s Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company 50-over U-19 cricket title with a comfortable six-wicket win against the National U-17s yesterday in sweltering heat at the Providence.

Mohammed, a National U-19 player, punched off-spinner Junior Sinclair past cover for his ninth boundary to reach his 50 and take Demerara to victory with 17.3 overs to spare on a good batting track and fast outfield despite early morning showers.

Mohammed’s boundaries included two sixes and his innings lasted 55-balls as he took the Man-of-the-Match award and saw Demerara to 132-4 in reply to the U-17s 130 all out in 48.4 overs. Pacer Gevon Shultz and Left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd bowled a tidy spells to finish with two wickets each.

First-Class batsman Baskar Yadram who had earlier taken 4-37 started in authoritative fashion and a couple of on-drives were out of the top drawer.

Raymond Perez, with a century in the last round, was in the middle of an elegant innings with several imperiously timed drives before hitting a full toss to mid-on where he was dropped.

Yadram, one of three batsmen with hundreds in the tournament, continued to bat positively but when looking set for another big score he drove at a wide ball with little movement of his feet and edged Shultz to the Keeper at 36-1. His 19 came from 36 balls and included four boundaries.

Perez soon tried to hit Shultz over mid off and was caught as Shultz struck again in the same over without addition to the score. His 13 lasted 21 balls and included two fours.

Gavin Boodwah (18) joined Mohammed and took the score to 62 before he was caught and bowled by Nedd.

Joshua Persaud, who along with Yadram, have been selected for the West Indies U-19 team to tour South Africa and Zimbabwe next month, was next to go when he was bowled by Nedd for eight as Demerara slipped to 77-4.

But Mohammed continued to entertain the handful of spectators with an array of delightful

shots under clear blue skies on a day in which the weather forecast was for torrential showers.

Ramnarine Chetura (16) also batted confidently and along with Mohammed saw their team to victory without further loss.

Earlier, Alex Algoo and Sachin Singh, who scored in a 156-run opening stand in the second round at Eve Leary, put together 20 before Algoo, who hit a six and a four in his 21-ball 14, was caught and bowled by Yadram.

Sinclair (8) was removed by off-spinner Richie Looknauth at 38-2 but just after the 50 was posted, Singh was bowled by Looknauth for 24 with four fours to leave the score on 54-3.

Kelvin Anderson used his feet nicely to the spinners and played some neat on-drives but took 121 balls to score 38 and was guilty of using up too many dot balls.

When Looknauth had Alphius Bookie (1) stumped and fellow off-spinner Sagar Hetheramani got rid of wicketkeeper Kevin Christian (13) nobody else offered resistance as Anderson who never really looked troubled was eventually removed by Mohammed at 127-9.

Yadram finished with 4-37, Looknauth 3-20 and Mohammed 2-23 bowled well as Demerara continued to dominate at this level.