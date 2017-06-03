Guyana sprints into action today at South American Junior Championships

The South American Junior Championships will begin today at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora with 10 South American countries vying for top honours at the meet that is being hosted for athletes under 20 years old.

Teams from Suriname, Chile, Paraguay and Peru were at the track training yesterday,

while others used the roadways along the East Bank carriageway for light jogging and stretching. While at track at Leonora the ground was in the process of weeding and the security cages for the hammer and discus throws were still to be put in place.

With the commencement of the meet the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is hard pressed to ensure that the international two-day meet, which continues tomorrow, does not impede on the possibility of Guyana’s chances of hosting other competitions.

Guyana has named 50 athletes to compete in the 42nd South American U-20 Championships. The opening today will feature 17 Finals. Some of Guyana’s CARIFTA Games medalists will also be in action today.

The morning session starts at 06:30hrs with the 10km walk race and the preliminary-round of the 100m and 400m where CARIFTA Games gold medalist, Compton Caesar among the likes of the emerging Tyrell Peters, Daniel Williams, Kenishsa Phillips, Onasha Rogers and Avon Samuels will compete.

They come up against athletes from Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Suriname, Ecuador and Chile. The meet will break before continuing at 7:00hrs with the Men’s Decathlon along with Finals in the Women’s 3000m.

CARIFTA Games 3000m gold and 1500m bronze medalist, Claudrice McKoy will compete in that event. The Finals in the 100 and 400m will be held tonight.

Today’s Schedule of Events

Field Events

08:00hrs Men’s Hammer

17:05hrs Women’s Shot Put

17:25hrs Women’s Long Jump

18:35hrs Men’s Discus

18:50hrs Men’s Long Jump

Track Events

06:30hrs Women’s 10k Race Walk

08:55hrs Men’s 1500m

09:10hrs Women 100m Hurdles

09:20hrs Women 400m

09:40hrs Men’s 400m

18:00hrs Women’s 100m

18:10hrs Men’s 100m

18:40hrs Women’s 3000m

19:20hrs Men’s 110m Hurdles

19:30hrs Women’s 1500m

19:40hrs Men’s 800m

19:50hrs Men’s 5000m.