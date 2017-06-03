Govt had no input in appointment of GPHC DCEO – Harmon

Government through its spokesperson, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, yesterday made it clear that it had no hand in appointing a former Army Chief to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer [DCEO] at the country’s main

public health institution.

The Former Army Chief in question is Brigadier George Lewis. Brigadier Lewis’s appointment, according to a statement issued by the hospital on Thursday, became effective that very day [June 1, 2017].

According to Harmon, who was asked to comment on the matter during yesterday’s Post Cabinet press briefing the decision to appoint Brigadier Lewis was exclusively the decision of the GPHC’s Board.

“Whatever processes they would have engaged in I would not want to comment on [that]. But certainly they would have gone through their process and they would have chosen the best candidate in their view,” Harmon asserted.

He continued, “It is not a situation where the Government or Cabinet for that matter had any say in it. I am just like any other Guyanese, when I opened the newspaper I saw it there and I believe that the hospital would have, in its view, chosen and if that was the best choice then so be it.”

According to the hospital in a statement which informed of Brigadier Lewis’s appointment, “He is suitably qualified and brings to the Institution a wealth of knowledge and experience in management.”

It was further noted that Brigadier Lewis holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Guyana in Public Management and a Master of Science Degree from the Central Michigan University in Human Resources Management. Additionally, it was pointed out that he possesses qualifications in Project Management and Conflict Resolution.

The position of DCEO was one created last year under the tenure of former GPHC Chairman, Dr. Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman.

Dr. Hanoman revealed last year that whoever was found suitable to fill the position would be, among other things, tasked with helping the substantive CEO with the management of the GPHC.

The position of DCEO was advertised in the daily newspapers last year and the deadline for applications was given as October 7, 2016. However, although at least three persons were interviewed for the position, this publication was informed that the final decision had to be made by the Public Health Minister. The Minister at the time was Dr. George Norton.

He was earlier this year replaced with Ms. Volda Lawrence. Even before this the previous Board was dissolved and a new one was appointed under Lawrence. The appointment of the DCEO was reportedly stalled as a result.

Lawrence when questioned whether the appointment of the DCEO would have been a priority of the new Board said, “The Board will be expected to carry out its full mandate as prescribed within the law.

“I expect that given the gamut of issues which presently exist at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, the Board will address these issues. I intend when I meet with them to outline several of those issues and ask that they fashion their agenda to address those issues, and if within those issues is the appointment of a Deputy CEO, then that is what I would expect the Board to do.”

According to the details of the DCEO position as was advertised last year, suitable applicants should possess a Masters Degree in Public Administration from a recognised institution plus eight years’ experience at a senior administrative level.

However, applicants could instead have a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, Public Management or Business Administration from a recognised institution, plus 10 years working experience at a senior administrative level.

Additionally, all applicants were expected to have sound knowledge of the health sector and hospital administration. Further, the advertisement outlined that suitable applicants must possess excellent interpersonal skills that allow for effective communication.