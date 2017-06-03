GCUSA training classes commence on Tuesday

The Georgetown Cricket Umpires and Scores Association (GCUSA) umpire training classes will commence on Tuesday at the Demerara Cricket Club at 17:00hrs.

Classes are open to male and female players, coaches, managers, present and aspiring umpires and the general public; registration fee is $1,000.

Classes will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week and lecturers will be delivered by ICC International Umpire Nigel Duguid, WICB regional umpire Shannon Crawford, Ryan Banwarie, Javed Persaud, Colin Alfred, M. Yosef Yisrael and Matthew Kissoon.

The classes are designed to prepare candidates for the preliminary and final written exams set for August.

Interested persons can contact Arleigh Rutherford on 622-6969, M. Yisrael on 673-5980, Duguid on 686-8263 or Ravi Latif on 654-3119.