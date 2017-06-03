GBTI commissions newest ATM at Mon Repos

Latest update June 3rd, 2017 12:25 AM

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) on Thursday commissioned its newest Automated Teller Machine [ATM] located at the Medicare Building at Lot 22 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Speaking on behalf of the Bank, Regent Street Branch Manager, Mrs Roxanne Welcome-Europe, noted that the Bank has always been the leader in technology when it comes to banking in Guyana as the country saw its first ATM machine in 1994 compliments of GBTI. Welcome-Europe said, GBTI will continue to be the leader in this industry.
She also said that the commissioning of the ATM at Mon Repos will now add to the Bank’s fleet of ATMs making it 24 in total. Mrs Welcome-Europe also noted that the Bank is proud of its network of 13 branches spread across the length and breadth of Guyana.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (ag), Ms Shaleeza Shaw, noted that the Bank continues to see value in making it easier for businesses to do transactions. The launching of this ATM will ensure just that for the residents of Mon Repos as well as those on the East Coast and other far reaching areas further up the East Coast of Demerara corridor. She also said that GBTI will soon be launching smart ATMs which will see touch screen among others in – banking options.
Also present at the ceremony was Regional Chairperson, Ms Geneieve Alleyne, who remarked that GBTI is now the fourth bank along the East Coast area which will service the residents. She applauded the Bank and its Management team for taking on this initiative and said that this will improve commerce in the area.
Alleyne, Shaw, other senior bank managers of GBTI, Region Four Executive Officer, Ms Pauline Lucas, and students from the Beterverwagting Nursery and Primary Schools and Annandale Secondary Schools were all there to cut the ribbon officially declaring the ATM commissioned.

