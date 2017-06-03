Latest update June 3rd, 2017 12:20 AM

Forged passport lands Linden man in jail

Keith Willie, 65, of One Mile Wismar, Linden, was yesterday sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment by City Magistrate Leron Daly after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Jailed for 18 months, Keith Willie

The first charge alleged that between May 1 and May 31, last, at Georgetown with the intent to defraud, he conspired with persons to forge one Guyana Revenue Authority Taxpayer Identification Certification, in the name of Ronald Amsterdam, purported to show that it was issued to him by Guyana Revenue Authority.
It was further alleged that between May 1 and May 31 at Georgetown, with the intent to defraud he forged one Republic of Guyana Passport in the name of Ronald Amsterdam, purported to show that it was issued to him by the Central Immigration and Passport office.
The accused pleaded guilty to both charges after they were read to him by the magistrate.
Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh, told the court that Police acting on information went to the home of the accused where they made contact with him.
The court heard that a search was carried out on him and several documents were found in his possession.
The documents found in his possession were a fake passport and a forge revenue taxpayer identification card.
And when the allegation was put to him he admitted in a caution statement to both offences.
Before sentencing the accused the magistrate asked Willie if he wanted to tell the court anything and he stated, “I know I should not have done it but is Mr Semple asked me to do it for him. I am very sorry.”
The magistrate in return sentenced the accused to 18 months on each charge which will run concurrently.

