Court hears complainant’s robbery plot backfired

Latest update June 3rd, 2017 12:20 AM
Jun 03, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
– Saw miller placed on bail
Joshua Cummings appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Wales Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was granted $35,000 bail on a charge of unlawful wounding.
He was charged for wounding his employee, Dwaine Wilkinson, on May 24, last, on a trail up the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.
The matter has been transferred to the Linden Magistrate’s Court and will be called on July 4.
The prosecutor told the court that on the aforementioned date, Wilkinson was beaten by a group of unknown men. The plot was allegedly orchestrated by Cummings.
In court, Cummings’s lawyer, Jerome Khan argued to the contrary that the virtual complainant’s (Wilkinson) plan to rob the defendant backfired.
Khan told the court that as a result of Wilkinson’s own plan being backfired, he suffered injuries at the hands of unknown persons.
The defendant’s lawyer argued that it was Wilkinson who initiated and organized for the defendant to go to Linden under the pretence of knowing someone with a used caterpillar forklift engine for sale.
The court heard that as the VC and the defendant were approaching Linden, the VC requested that Cummings pull over in a trail—the person who was selling the engine was reportedly further up the trail.
Cummings, who is nursing a broken leg, opted not to get out of the vehicle so the VC went to get the person to bring him/her back to the defendant.
It is alleged that a terrified Cummings waited for some 10 minutes and after he could not get Wilkinson on the phone, he drove back out on the main road. There, he unsuccessfully tried to contact the VC and then made contact with his father.
The defendant who had about $1M cash on him to purchase the engine was allegedly urged to return home.
Cummings’s lawyer told the court that his client only heard about Wilkinson’s assault the following day when the police made contact with him.
Jun 03, 2017-fans in for some exciting action By Rawle Welch A lot will be at stake when the second night of round robin action in the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal...
Jun 03, 2017
Jun 02, 2017
Jun 02, 2017
Jun 02, 2017
Jun 02, 2017
Jun 02, 2017
Dr. David Hinds wrote that he pays little attention to national awards. Before I read that statement, I knew how Aubrey... more
Another tax is about to hit consumers below the belt. The Guyana Revenue Authority has indicated that persons who import... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]