Corentyne man, 27, remanded for beating wife to death

A Number 58 Village man was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of his common law wife at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court before the sitting Magistrate Charlyn Artiga, and a packed courtroom.

Raywat Ramen Mulloo, 27, of Lot 36 Number 58 Village, Corentyne, Berbice appeared unrepresented and shackled at his feet before Magistrate Artiga as the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

According to the facts of the case, on May 25, 2017 Mulloo reportedly inflicted injuries on Gomattie Ramsingh that caused her death.

He was remanded to prison until June 30, next for report.

Mulloo’s common law wife Gomattie Ramsingh died at the Georgetown Public Hospital. She was hospitalized for severe injuries sustained during an alleged beating committed by Mulloo.

The 27-year-old reportedly thrashed Ramsingh with an iron bar and a piece of wood. He further dragged her down their stairs whilst continuously hitting her with the objects.

Ramsingh was taken to the Skeldon Hospital on Friday and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where a medical examination was conducted. Due to the severity of the woman’s injuries she was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she died.

From her hospital bed the woman, who is a mother of three, told relatives that she was hit in the head several times with an iron bar and about her body with a piece of wood. She stated then that the beating stemmed from an argument over an illegal substance that Mulloo had purchased and brought to their home.

She reportedly threw away the substance, angering Mulloo. It was then that he carried out the vicious act.

He subsequently turned himself over to authorities in the presence of an Attorney Mursalin Bacchus at that time.

Meanwhile, an autopsy that was conducted on Ramsingh’s body revealed that she died of blunt trauma to the head, ruptured spinal cord and other severe internal and external injuries.

Mulloo and Ramsingh were said to have shared an abusive one-year relationship; a relationship that she gave up on many times but soon returned.

Ramsingh was once threatened with a knife and was also physically abused until she was unconscious. She left their home but two days later returned to giveMulloo “another chance”. That one more chance ended in death.