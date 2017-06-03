Bogus kidney donor starts to repay her victims

Bogus kidney donor, Bibi Shabeena Kadir, had a change of heart and repaid at least two of

her victims.

Ravi Narine, who gave the woman $150,000 to do tests she claimed were required before the kidney transplant could successfully take place, said that he received his money on Thursday via a money transfer service.

Narine said that a man who identified himself as the suspect’s father called and informed him that the money had been posted.

Kadir, in an interview with this newspaper yesterday said that she never tried to rob Narine and 44-year-old Sumintra Sookraj under the pretence of giving them one of her kidneys.

She said that she was in fact willing to donate a kidney but there was a misunderstanding between the hospital and the two patients and she got caught in the middle. Kadir said that she would prefer not to give too many details of that misunderstanding.

From her mother’s home in the United States of America, the woman claimed that she repaid Narine and Sookraj.

This newspaper was unable to make contact with Sookraj to determine whether she had indeed received a refund.

Kadir explained that she spent one year behind Sookraj but the doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) put her onto Narine after the 44-year-old woman developed complications with her heart.

“I was going to give Ravie (a kidney) but he wanted everything to happen overnight,” Kadir claimed.

She admitted that she had some issues in the past but claimed that she was never convicted since the matters were all settled in court.

“It is because of these two cases that all these other matters coming up. Is that fair? I was living in Guyana all this time, and these things didn’t come up while I was there but as soon as I come here (US),” the woman lashed out.

In response to her father-in-law, Chamer Bhooj’s claims that she stole his pension under the pretence of helping his sick wife, Kadir said that she was the one taking care of her in-laws and never stole from them.

But neighbours in the village – Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), claimed that Kadir robbed numerous persons while she was in Guyana and her in-laws were her most vulnerable victims.

According to the Kadir, since the stories of Narine, Sookraj and her father-in-law were published, life has been hectic for her and her family.

She said that her relatives almost threw her out of their home after they learnt of the incidents. “Everywhere I go, people say is the professional con artist. People sharing it on Facebook and there were some nasty comments. It created havoc within my family. This thing spread like wildfire here,” Kadir alleged.

She said that after her father was made aware that her father-in-law spoke ill of her, he threw her husband out from their home.

Kadir pointed out that some of her relatives do not speak to her as a result of the incident.

While the woman refunded two of her victims, this newspaper was informed that ranks at the Leonora Police Station are still hoping to question her in relations to several other incidents.