Batavia, Kartabo get new boat to take students to school

Forty-five (45) secondary school students from Batavia and Kartabo in Region Seven,
are now being transported to school free of cost, thanks to President David Granger’s Five Bs initiative (boats, buses, bicycles, breakfast and books).
A boat and engine, according to a government statement, was provided to the communities to transport the students who attend the Bartica and Three Miles Secondary Schools.
Toshao of Batavia, Eyon Boyan, told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that previously, most of the students would stay in the dormitories at both schools. Some students’ parents had to pay for them to travel daily, which was costly.
“It has brought relief to many Indigenous parents who live in the two villages. As Toshao of Batavia, I fully endorse this initiative since I am a product of a similar service provided by the previous government many years ago. I have been calling for its restoration every year at NTC Conferences. Thankfully, President Granger heeded the call in 2016,” Toshao Boyan said.
The boat is managed by the Region Seven Regional Administration. A captain was also recruited to ensure that the students are transported safely to and from school every day.
The Five Bs initiative is just one aspect of President Granger’s push to ensure every child attends school. It has resulted in members of the private sector and ordinary citizens partnering with Government to enhance education delivery.
