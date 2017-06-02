West Berbice sweeper/cleaners seek better working conditions

People employed as cleaners in the government schools in Region Five have become quite perturbed after an article carried in the May 12 edition of the Kaieteur News, that stated that the Ministry of Education was considering slashing the working hours for sweeper-cleaners working in Government schools.

The government in the last national budget presentation announced that as of January 2017, the minimum wage in the private sector would see a 25 percent increase, which would be good news for those who stand to benefit.

The minimum wage within the public sector stands at $50,000 per month, however the Sweeper-cleaners are calling out for attention, and they would want their case to be addressed by the relevant authority, and to be treated as being urgent.

They are on the job throughout the day just like the teachers, and they leave after most of the teachers would have left for home, because they have to ensure that the facilities are in good sanitary condition so that the nation’s children can pursue their education in reasonably healthy surroundings.

Yet, in their view, the sweeper- cleaners have been made to feel neglected over the years, and they are complaining bitterly. They do not understand why it is that they are paid by the Government, but earn an amount that is below the minimum wage that was announced in Parliament.

Of those people with whom this publication had an audience, they claim that they are paid thirty- seven thousand dollars per month, and they receive payment through the Regional Administration/Government.

Many of these people have been in the system for as many as ten years, and more in other cases, but have not been contributing to NIS, and so they would not have been entitled to any benefits. Further, they cannot look forward to NIS pension even though they would have had enough contributions to qualify, had they been registered with the scheme from the time that they started working as sweeper-cleaners.

The West Berbice group is mobilizing cleaners so that they could become a united body to take their concerns to whatever level may be necessary, so that they can be treated with respect for the services they provide in the nation’s schools.

The group, last week Wednesday, in Hopetown, West Coast Berbice, had a meeting with representatives from the Guyana Public Service Union during which they were able to list their concerns. Those cleaners who attended the meeting were also mandated to seek out their colleagues and to get them involved in what they call the struggle for better working conditions.

According to two prominent members of the group, Vanessa Simon, and Miriam (Pepsi) Fordyce, there was agitation for better working conditions for Sweeper Cleaners prior to the last general elections, and they were hoping that with the change of administration changes would have come quickly.

However, they are convinced that that they have legitimate claims, and they will continue to engage whomever necessary until they(cleaners)are treated fairly. To this end they are promoting membership with the Guyana Public Service Union so that they can be represented by a recognised body.

The cleaners feel that their working conditions should be regularised to allow them to enjoy benefits like other government workers. They are also seeking to have the authorities take occupational health and safety into consideration and provide appropriate clothing and equipment for cleaners, after some people related a case where the Principal of a particular school issued “pot scrub “ to the workers for them to clean the school toilets.