Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs and Nauth Motor Spares U13 tourney

Jun 02, 2017

Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) and Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) posted wins while Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) and Transport Sports Club (TSC) played to a tie when the Well Teen, Trophy Stall, Tropical Springs and Nauth Motor Spares Under-13 tournament continued recently at Gandhi Youth Organisation ground.
GYO beat RHTY&SC by 17 runs. GYO batted first and scored 79-7 from their reduced quota of 15 overs. Mavindra Dindyal made 23; Mathew Payota claimed 3-9 and Jonathan Rampersaud 3-15.
RHTY&SC were bowled out for 62 in 12.3 overs in reply. Jeremy Sandia got 11 as Danesh Persaud snared 3-11 and Dishan Ramnarine 2-12. Payota was voted man-of-the-match.
GYO thumped Malteenoes Sports Club by 91 runs. GYO took first turn at the crease and posted 170-8. Mavindra Dindyal scored 29. E. Wills had 3-22 and N. Permaul 2-27. MSC were bowled out for 79 in 15.3 overs in reply. Chad Shivratan got 20 as man-of-the-match D. Ramnarine picked up 3-5.
GCC defeated DCC by four wickets. DCC took first strike and managed 122-8 in 25 overs. Shemar Bookie and Jonathan Vandall made 16 and 14 respectively. Ravaldo Phillips took 2-19. GCC replied with 125-6 in 23 overs. Man-of-the-match Rahul Singh struck 34; Jaffar Pinder captured 3-26.
RHTY&SC batted first and scored 132-6 off their allotted 25 overs. Mahendra Gopilall made 35 and Vishal Naidu 19; Jonathan Adams got 2-19 and Riyad Latif 2-27. TSC responded with 132-9 in 25 overs. Alvin Mohabir hit 30 and Shamar Yearwood 25. Gopilall had 2-35. Mohabir was named man-of-the-match.

