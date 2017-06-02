Underdog teams announcing their presence on big stage; action resumes next Tuesday

Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament…

Albouystown created the biggest upset on Night 3 of the inaugural Xtreme Clean & Maintenance /GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Tournament which continued on Sunday, at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The South ward-based team registered a 3-1 triumph over the highly-touted Back Circle unit to announce themselves as serious contenders for the top prize. Also declaring their arrival on the big stage was Future Stars, a subsidiary of Broad Street Bullies, who beat their masters by a 2-0 margin.

Another result that underlined the coming out of underdog teams was the 1-1 draw between favourites Sparta Boss and Agricola Champion Boys. The Sparta Boss versus Agricola Champion Boys clash was a fiercely contested encounter that saw the most feared team in the format escape with a draw against a team that has consistently showed no fear for them.

It took a sixth minute strike from Devon Millington to salvage a tie after Agricola had taken the lead one minute earlier through Lloyd Matthews. In another game that could have serious implications was the one between Albouystown and Back Circle.

The gritty Albouystown unit was led to victory through a brace from the nippy Roy Cassou, who netted goals in the 12th and 16th minutes, while Lennox Cort added the other in the 18th minute. Jermaine Beckles’ 15th minute strike was the lone response for Back Circle.

Future Stars 2-0 victory over Broad Street Bullies was the highlight of the night. Keron Solomon and Akeemo Anthony put the result beyond doubt after netting goals in the 17th and 18th minutes respectively. Bent Street, one of the pre-tournament favourites cruised past Plaisance 6-3.

Konata Manning fired a pair in the 11th and 16th minutes, while Job Caesar duplicated hs effort with a double in fifth and 18th minutes, Sheldon Profitt and Travis Lyken added a goal apiece in the fourth and 15th minutes.

For Plaisance, Kester Greene netted in the 12th and 17th minute, while Warren Gilkes added the other in the third minute. In other results, Tucville and Sophia battled to a 1-1 draw with Shem Porter third minute strike handing Sophia the lead, before Dennis Edwards equalised for Tucville in the seventh minute. Tiger Bay and North Ruimveldt encounter failed to produce a goal.

Play in the group stage continues on June 6th, at the same venue with another six fixtures. Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers in each pool and the best two third place finishers will advance to the quarter-finals.

The other playing dates are June 8th, 13th, 15th and 17th. The winning team will receive $500,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers take home $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 respectively. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be given $50,000.