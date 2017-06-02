Summons issued for mother who ditched cocaine

Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:27 AM
Jun 02, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 0
Police have been ordered by Magistrate Judy Latchman to summons Odetta Bobsemple to attend court. She is the mother who dropped a quantity of cocaine before escaping when police ranks swooped down on her home.
The woman’s children, Delon and Tomeka Bobsemple, are charged with having 171 grams of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking on April 21, at Lot 68 Cross Street, Georgetown.
Their mother’s name was also included in the joint narcotics charge. But police are still to arrest the woman.
In the meantime, the siblings have pleaded not guilty to the charge and are out on bail.
They are scheduled to make another court appearance on June 19.
The court was told that police went to the address mentioned in the charge and conducted a search during which they found the narcotics under a flooring board.
However, Attorney Adrian Thompson, who is representing the defendants, is contending that his clients’ mother dropped the narcotics on the floor and made good her escape when police descended on the premises.
The lawyer said a charge being instituted against his clients comes as a surprise since he thought they were being taken to the station to give a statement.
