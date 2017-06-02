RHTY&SC Patron’s 20/20 Cup – The Green Economy Trophy…Ministry of the Presidency and Kares Engineering Inc. makes Massive contributions

Plans for the hosting of the first ever Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, Patron’s

T20 Cup to be known as the ‘Green Economy Trophy Tournament’ on Wednesday last received a major boost with massive donations from the Ministry of the Presidency and Kares Engineering of Parika, Essequibo.

Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation would be hosting the tournament which promises to be one of the biggest ever hosted in Guyana in tribute to its Fifth Honorary Patron, His Excellency President David Granger 72nd birthday, which would be celebrated on July 15th, next.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Vice President Mark Papannah and Club Captain/Executive Member Shawn Perriera received $125,000 worth of trophies for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams along with the man-of-the-finals.

The Ministry of the Presidency also made a financial contribution towards the hosting of the tournament. Chief Executive Officer of Kares Engineering Inc., Mr Radesh Rameshwar also handed over a cheque for a very significant figure towards the prizes for the top four teams and man-of-the-finals.

Rammeshwar stated that he was very impressed with the work of the RHTY&SC and he shares the Clubs’ vision of making a positive difference in the lives of youths. He noted that it is very important that Guyana promotes a Green Economy and educates its population on the danger of Climate Change and its effects on our daily way of living.

Kares Engineering, he stated was fully committed to fulfilling its responsibilities as a corporate entity and expressed confidence that the relationship between the club and his company would be expanded in the future.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to both the Ministry of the Presidency and Kares Engineering for their contribution with special mention being made of Colonel Francis Abraham and Major Smith of the Office of the President along with Radesh Rameshwar and Satya Kishun of Kares Engineering.

Foster reassured both donors that the Patron’s Cup would not only be well organised but would achieve all of its objectives. The tournament would feature eight teams – six from Berbice and two from Demerara.

The Demerara Cricket Club and the Georgetown Cricket Club have been officially invited to be part of the tournament while RHT Gizmos and Gadgets, Tucker Park, Blairmont, Upper Corentyne and Young Warriors are expected to be part of the tournament.

The organisers are currently awaiting a response from the Albion Cricket Club on their participation. The winning team would take home $500,000.00, 1st Runner Up – $300,000.00, 2nd Place – $100,000.00, 4th Place – $50,000.00 and man-of-the-finals receiving $50,000. Funds raised from the tournament would be used to purchase school bags, educational materials and bicycles for less fortunate students across Berbice.

The main aim is to assist them to complete their education. Funds would also be used to assist less fortunate clubs across Berbice with cricket balls and other equipment. A 40-page youth information booklet would also be produced by the club to educate youths on the Green Economy and Climate Change.

The tournament is scheduled to bowl off on July 2nd with the semi-finals on July 9th. The final is set to be played under lights at the Albion Ground on a date suitable to the hectic schedule of President David Granger.