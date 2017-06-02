Pilot Vessel gets $31M upgrade

Following a $31M upgrade, Motor launch (M.L) Allan Young was taken for a test run

yesterday afternoon on the majestic Demerara River.

The works were carried out by long-serving contractor, Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited (CBCSL).

According to Chief Executive Officer Mr. Courtney Benn, the rehabilitation works took approximately four months. A large percent of the materials had to be imported. These materials include the steel for the hull, the specialised marine plyboard for internal paneling and the necessary spares for the overhaul of the vessel’s two engines.

The boat’s engine room, crew quarters and lounge areas were also rehabilitated. Each section now has television, courtesy of Courtney Benn Constructing Services.

Mr. Benn, relating how the works were undertaken, said that the heavy-duty works were done at the company’s Mazaruni Essequibo dockyard, while the final touches and engine tuning were done at the CBCSL’s wharf at Water Street, Georgetown.

The launch also received a facelift with the relevant artwork already in place. Safety tools and mechanisms were also upgraded to modern specifications.

The contractor said that the project utilised fully the estimated amount of $31M with “not a cent more or a cent less” spent.

He expressed satisfaction at the job done noting his knowledge of the vessel since it was the CBCSL that rebuilt and re-engined the vessel back in 1999.

The vessel was named after famous local historian, Allan Young, whose contributions and numerous pieces are still quoted today by both politicians and social activists.

M.L Allan Young falls under the purview of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

The department acquired the vessel several years ago from the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

The vessel commonly referred to as a “Pilot” vessel, is used to guide ships into Port Georgetown as a launch vessel. It is one of the four boats being used by MARAD for this purpose. The other vessels include M.L Thompson, M.P Setter and M.L Kakabelli.

Present at the test-drive yesterday was MARAD’s Director-General Claudette Rogers, who stated that the rehabilitation is part of MARAD’s plan to ensure that there is a fully working fleet at the Department’s disposal to ensure the authority’s mandate is effectively carried out.

The Director-General noted also that other vessels controlled by MARAD will be undergoing rehabilitative works with some contracts already been awarded.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vessel (MV) Kimbia is currently docked at the CBCSL dockyard at Water Street. Its engines recently returned from Holland where they underwent a massive overhaul. These component along with others, are expected to be installed shortly.

The M.V Kimbia moves cargo and personnel from Georgetown to Region One (Barima/Waini), Mabaruma and along the Berbice River.

Also, the search to find a vessel to replace the Lady Northcote which plies the Essequibo River came to an end last year following a commitment by the India Government to provide a vessel.

Based on recent reports, works have already commenced on this vessel which is being specifically built for the waters along the Georgetown- Mabaruma route.