Perez century, Seyhodan 5-wkt haul hand Demerara comprehensive win

Opener Raymond Perez struck a fine century while left arm spinner Keshram Seyhodan picked up a five-wickets as Demerara defeated Essequibo by 208 runs in the third and final preliminary round of Guyana Cricket Board

Hand-in-Hand Inter County U-19 50-over tournament yesterday.

Perez survived some anxious moments early on but blossomed nicely to score a splendid 125 as Demerara posted a challenging 300 all out in 49.3 overs after they decided to bat the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The right handed Perez and Gavin Boodwah added 43 for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Joel Fortune for 14. Perez and Ramnarine Chatura frustrated the Essequibians with a second wicket stand of 117. The duo rotated the strike nicely with nudges and pushes and reached the boundaries almost every time their opponents bowled wayward.

Perez picked up boundaries off pacers Joshua Jones and Leslie Allen before hoisting Joel Fortune for six while Chatura drove Chanderpaul Mohabir and Mark Williams for fours.

On a pitch that rendered little assistance to the bowlers, Essequibo should have rotated their bowlers a lot more especially their spinners, but they didn’t and this made life easier for the batmen.

Perez brought up his fifty off 68 balls while Chatura’s half century came off 58 balls. Perez continued to gather his runs, using his feet nicely and was very strong square of the wicket on the off-side; his second fifty came off 51 balls.

Chatura stroked five fours and two sixes before he was run out for 73 off 82 balls while Perez slammed 11 fours and three sixes before he was bowled by Jones after facing 131 balls.

Jones bowled well in the latter stages of the innings; he removed Ronaldo Ali Mohamed (02) before uprooting the stumps of Bhaskar Yadram (08) and had Joshua Persaud taken for 11. Keshram Seyhodan and Sagar Hatharamani were the only other batsmen to reach double figures with 14 and 10 respectively as Jones grabbed 4-65 off nine overs while Fortune had 3-47.

Off spinner Beesham Moses conceded 26 off six and Mahendra Persaud 20 off five, but surprisingly the duo weren’t given the ball after their first spells. Opener and skipper Mark Williams (02) played away from his body and was taken at gully off medium pacer Damuka Ngqondo while Sachin Persaud (00) hung his bat outside the off stump and was caught at first slip off Mohamed as Essequibo were reduced to 19-2 in reply.

Stephan Campbell was removed by Mohamed for nine while Seyhodan sent back Mahendra Persaud (08) and Quentin Sampson (00) leaving the score at 47-5. Kurt Lovell hit two fours but before he was caught off Seyhodan for a top score of 27 while Mohair remained unbeaten on 18. Fortune (10) was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Essequibo was bowled out for 92 in 22.4 overs.

Seyhodan bagged 5-21, Mohamed 2-16 and Richie Looknauth 2-18. While Demerara will contest the final today at the said venue, Essequibo will now turn their attention to the three-day and their management will hope for a better performance from their charges.

However, Essequibo may not have their best team on hand since one of their two trial games was held during the CSEC exams, and this prevented a number of players from being eligible. But efforts should be made to strengthen their team since the three-day format will require a lot more effort from the players.