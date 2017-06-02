Local organisation donates hampers to differently-abled

Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:25 AM
A local organisation on Wednesday made a donation of 50 hampers to persons who are differently-abled. The donation was made at the Akbar Supermarket in the Fogarty’s Building.
Leading the exercise was Omar Cooper, a Muslim brother who said that the donation is usually done every year during the month of Ramadan.
He said that a number of Guyanese would make contact with him willing to sponsor the hampers and he is tasked to distribute them to the differently-abled and persons who would assist the organisation’s members in their daily activities.
Cooper said that special thanks are extended to Mr Akbar and his family for making the donations possible.
