Is this a case of favouritism in local Tennis?

Kaieteur Sports has learnt of a recent incident pertaining to the end result computation of one category in the recently held Shelltez/Homesafe Security tournament staged at several venues which has forced some to question whether what was done was a blatant case of bias.

The information received indicate that in the Junior (U10) category, which was played in a round robin format, saw 12 players, broken into four groups, with the top four emerging to contest the championship rounds.

The first to 15 points games; resulted in three of the players coming away with two wins apiece, thus having an equal share of the points. According to current International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules, in such scenario, the points won in the process over the points played percentage would be used to determine the winner.

However, one youngster that should have claimed the second spot was handed the third position instead. Upon enquiry, the Tournament Director of the event informed that they used an old format of points won and not the percentage as the current rules suggest, in arriving at the outcome.

Some observers are crying foul at this move to use old rules when the current rules of the international body clearly state otherwise. They are questioning whether it was a form of bias because the two players that were handed first and second were from the same club as the Tournament Director.

In a day and age where sporting bodies are updating their rules to eliminate controversies and to ensure that fair play is observed, it is disheartening to note that there is still much controversy in sports, especially in Guyana.

Whether it be infighting or contravening the rules, this kind of behavior should not be allowed in our sports. Organisations need to clean up their acts to confirm to accepted standards. A call is being made for the executive of the Guyana Tennis Association to look into the matter and make the necessary corrections to ensure that similar kinds of events do not occur in the future.