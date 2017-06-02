Heavy, continuous rainfall expected

-Hydromet Office warns

Guyana will experience heavy and continuous rainfall over the next six to thirty six

hours (6-36 hours), the Hydrometeorological Office warned last evening.

“Twenty-four (24hours) hours accumulated rainfall is expected between 40 mm and 80 mm over Regions 7, 8 and 9 and in excess of 120 mm over Regions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10,” a statement said.

“Periodic high intensity rainfall is anticipated in Regions 2, 3, 4 and 5. Rainfall is expected to be less intense over all other locations.”