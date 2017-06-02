Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:27 AM

Heavy, continuous rainfall expected

Jun 02, 2017

-Hydromet Office warns

Guyana will experience heavy and continuous rainfall over the next six to thirty six

The Hydromet Office has warned of heavy rainfall over the next few hours.

hours (6-36 hours), the Hydrometeorological Office warned last evening.
“Twenty-four (24hours) hours accumulated rainfall is expected between 40 mm and 80 mm over Regions 7, 8 and 9 and in excess of 120 mm over Regions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10,” a statement said.
“Periodic high intensity rainfall is anticipated in Regions 2, 3, 4 and 5. Rainfall is expected to be less intense over all other locations.”

