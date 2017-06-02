Guyanese cyclists holding their own on USA cycling circuit

Hicks and Savory outstanding

Guyanese cyclists continue to hold their own on the USA cycling circuit turning in sterling performances at the Tour of Sommerville Series as well as the Bound Brook Cycling Classic and I Will Foundation Tuesday Night Series.

United We Stand Cycle Club’s Andrew Hicks placed 3rd at Bound Brook Criterium which forms part of the Tour of Sommerville Series while Scott Savory representing the CRCA/Lupus Racing Team took the bronze medal in the Men Open Pro Category 1/2 of the Bound Brook Cycling Classic held in Bound Brook New Jersey on May 27.

Jamaican Marloe Rodman (1:06:11) riding for the PSL Cycling. Team Coco’s Hamza Eastman was 6th with club mate Stephano Husbands 14th, Paul De Nobrega (Team Evolution) 48th, Horace Burrowes 51st, Paul Burrowes 57th, Shaquel Agard (United We Stand CC) 58th, while 74 riders completed the distance with 17 not finishing.

Savory was also second in another Category 1/2/3 circuit race on May 9th, Eastman 7th and Paul Burrowes (United We Stand New York) 20th of 53 starters.

On May 29th in the Category 2/3 contest, Stephano Husbands had to settle for the 38th position of 114 riders with Enzo Matthews of Continental Cycle Club 54th, Christopher Holder of Team Evolution did not finish the race.

In the Pro Category 1 on the same day, Geron Williams (Foundation/Continental Cycle Club) placed 12th of 54 finishers. Eastman ended 19th, Raynauth Jeffrey (Team Pharmaco-Deepsouth) 39th, Savory, De Nobrega as well as Paul and Horace Burrowes did not finish the race as a result of an accident.