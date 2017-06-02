GPHC officially announces appointed of Deputy CEO

Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:25 AM
In a statement issued yesterday, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) announced
that Brigadier George Lewis has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer [DCEO] at the institution. His appointment it was noted became effective yesterday.
Brigadier Lewis is suitably qualified and brings to the Institution a wealth of knowledge and experience in management, the hospital said. Brigadier Lewis, according to the statement, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Guyana in Public Management and a Master of Science Degree from the Central Michigan University in Human Resources Management.
Additionally, he possesses qualifications in Project Management and Conflict Resolution.
According to the statement, “GPHC takes this opportunity to welcome Brigadier George Lewis to be part of our team in providing quality health care.”
