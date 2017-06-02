Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:15 AM

Govt. moves to introduce new laws for scrap metal trade

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, will soon present to Cabinet the Draft Scrap Metal Trade Legislation.
The minister said that consultations on the legislation will commence soon. Thereafter

Government has completed draft legislations to govern the scrap metal trade.

the necessary changes will be made and presented to Cabinet for approval.
Minister Gaskin explained that Cabinet will examine the draft legislation to ensure that it is in keeping with the government policies, priorities and that the various concerns surrounding the scrap metal industry are addressed.
He said that once approved and the consultation process would have been completed it will then move to Parliament for passage, after which President David Granger would assent to it…The legislation will then become law.
In February, Cabinet granted approval for the limited restart of the Scrap Metal Trade-— that three-month period had just concluded. Minister Gaskin explained that the Ministry has already begun to process some licenses.
Inspections have revealed that there is large buildup of scrap metal across Region Four which resulted from the trade being closed for the past 19 months.
According to a government statement, Cabinet had approved the proposal from the Minister of Business to allow the export of the existing stock over a limited period of time.
Additionally, the Ministry of Business, in anticipation of the resumption of the scrap metal trade sought to streamline mechanisms with respect to trade and licensing.
The Ministry also met with key stakeholders to discuss proposed changes to the operations of the industry.
The Scrap metal trade was suspended in June 15, 2015 due to a forensic audit of the Scrap Metal Unit (SMU) which monitors the trade.
Several issues were found with the trade, including some operators buying stolen metal, including the highly-prized copper.

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Cricket Algoo’s ton leads National U-17s to exciting last over win over E’bo

By Sean Devers A magnificent 72-ball 119 from 16-year-old Alex Algoo spearheaded the National U-17s to an exciting last over victory over Essequibo in almost darkness at Eve Leary yesterday in the...
St. Agnes overcome St. Stephen’s

Rome Athletic overcome Sandpipers by 52 runs

Yadram century propels Demerara to convincing win over Berbice

Sport in schools must become a priority it increases functional literacy – Dr. Mohamed -Digicel expects another exciting year

Joanna Archer secures SMALTA sponsorship

Annual Busta Champion of Champions is back – GBC Robert Selamn returns to the helm

