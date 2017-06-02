Foster named Essex County College Women’s Cross Country Most Valuable Runner 2016/17

Guyanese Middle Distance Queen Andrea Foster who is currently on scholarship at the Essex County College where she is aiming to major in General Science (Bio-Med) continues to shine on and off the track.

The national athlete who was named the Cross Country of the Year athlete for 2016 has now picked up a plaque as the Essex County College Women’s Cross Country Most Valuable Runner for the 2016/2017 season.

Additionally, Foster was also awarded a plaque for being the Essex 2017/2017 Women’s Cross Country Academic Scholar for her overall GPA of 3.85. Foster was also recognised by way of another plaque from the US Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association as an All American (NJCAA) National Junior College Athletic Association Track and Field 800M stand out for the 2017 Indoor Track and Field Season.

Asked to comment on her achievement, Foster first expressed thanks and praise to God for bringing her through this year, successfully.

”Being a Student-Athlete is definitely not easy but I am glad that I was able to achieve both Academic and Athletic Awards. I do have to thank my mom (National athlete Alisha Fortune) for teaching me how to balance academics and athletics in Secondary school because honestly it did help a great lot here at college.” (F.Wilson)