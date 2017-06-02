Enterprise Busta Sports Club T20 Festival to make welcome return in August

After languishing for one year owing to the absence of Guyana Beverage Company Inc., Founder Manager Robert Selman who had returned to his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago, the Enterprise Busta Sports Club is pulling out all the stops for the re-start of the Busta T20 Cricket Festival set for August.

Cricket, the lifeline of the club which has produced a number of outstanding players including Yadram, has been on the up ever since Busta came on board as the official club sponsor, eight years ago.

However, the relationship found hard going for one year after Selman was replaced at the helm by Surinamese Marc Telting who was eventually sent packing by the parent company, S. M Jaleel after one year.

Chanderpaul Tickaram, speaking on behalf of the Enterprise Busta Sports Club at the competition launch on Wednesday afternoon last at the company’s Diamond, East Bank Demerara Headquarters expressed delight at Selman’s return which has also seen the return of the Busta Festivals.

Reminding of the many players coming through as a result of Busta’s sponsorship, Tickaram reminded that the likes of Mark Parmanand (Nat. U15 selectee), Pradesh Balkissoon (U17), Rjendra Chandrika and West Indies Under-19 selectee Bhaskar Yadram are products of Guyana Beverage Company’s partnership.

”With this sponsor, cricket has gone a long way in Enterprise and I am sure, throughout the country as well with sponsorship of many competitions. But I am sure with sponsorship this year all of these counties are proud, especially Enterprise. We are proud to have Busta on our bandwagon so that we can keep producing these national and international players.”

Tickaram also disclosed that the club would be continuing its tradition of reciprocal tours Trinidad and Tobago by visiting the Twin Island Republic next month. The tour he said would conclude on July 16 after which they will turn attention to the Busta T20 Festival.

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club also made a donation of trophies and medals to the Enterprise Busta Sports Club to me used for a cricket competition; Tickaram expressed gratitude to their Rose Hall counterparts for the timely donation.