A woman believe that Power was forever

Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:55 AM
Jun 02, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
When things nice people does shut dem eye and do everything. Nobody don’t think about tomorrow. That is why some of de rice board people deh in front de court. Money was flowing and dem was spending without thinking about tomorrow.
Dem boys seh it was easy to understand because de party leaders mek dem believe that dem would remain in power all de time. One man claim how he hear when Jagdeo seh that “dem people can never get back in power.”
Is words like that mek de deputy PS at de Agriculture Ministry sport till she get giddy. Dem boys seh dem hear how de woman go to de States pun some course. Then she send fuh she family.
Dem boys was at de airport when dem see she mudda, she sister-in-law and three kids board de plane wid more suitcase than de wife of a Saudi Prince. When dem touch down in New York a limo was waiting.
People see but dem think that this gyal was rich or she was some rich man daughter. Dem use de limo in New York. Then dem see when de gyal rent a car and drive de whole family to Canada. Was a nice time.
Dem boys see how de posse travel to Niagara Falls fuh couple days, sleeping in dem fancy hotel and just walking like de tourist. Dem go in de boat that does drive to de edge of de falls. It was nice.
De family then go to one of dem theme park and everybody see when de deputy PS ride de elephant. It was such a huge occasion that she husband tek de photo and post it pun Facebook. Was people money dem was spending; was de rice board money. But as everybody know, ‘Happy living nah long life.’
Dem boys seh somebody got to tell de court how dem have pleasant memories and then prepare to ride something else in de jail.
Talk half and watch how people spend because power was forever.
