100 percent decrease in work place deaths for year – Labour Department

There has been a 100 decrease in work place deaths for the year.

The Labour Department is reporting that there has been a 100 percent decrease in workplace deaths for the year.

According to Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, during a statement to the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Unit (OSHU) within the Department of Labour has not recorded any death thus far for 2017.
Minister Scott noted that the improvement would not have been possible without the support of the employers.
“We must thank the employers who have become conscious that it is in their interest not to have down time in terms of machinery breaking down, in terms of workers having accidents and so,” explained Minister Scott.
The Minister noted that employers have been appreciative of the work of the department. Due to that, he added that they can see the results of their work and they have reduced radically the accidents in the workplace.
“What we have also done is that any fatal accident that occurred was instantly investigated so that today, I can tell you we are at a 100 percent in terms of investigation in any fatal accident in this country,” said Minister Scott.
Scott adds that the department, under the supervision of Gwen King, has been facilitating programmes for both employees and employers, making sure that they understand and comply with the rules that govern the unit.
“We have also been making sure that workers themselves become much more conscious of accidents,” explained the Minister.
Accidents can be predicted more or less using statistics and can also be prevented largely, he stated.
Minister Scott said he is proud of the officers that are a part of the department.
According to data, 23 persons were killed in workplace accidents during 2015.
Between 2011 and 2015, more were 3,000 workplace accidents were reported with 71 deaths recorded.
A significant number occurred in the mining sector.

