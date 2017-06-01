Yadram century propels Demerara to convincing win over Berbice

An unbeaten century from Bhaskar Yadram guided Demerara to an eight-wicket victory over Berbice when the second round of the Guyana Cricket Board Hand-in-Hand inter-county U-19 50-over tournament was contested yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium.

Yadram finished on 121 and shared in useful partnerships with Joshua Persaud and Gavin Boodwah as Demerara successfully chased 197, ending on 203-2 in 39.4 overs.

Opener Raymond Perez was lbw to Javid Karim without scoring as Demerara lost their first wicket with the score on four. However, Yadram and Joshua Persaud steadied the chase nicely with a second wicket stand of 98. Yadram made Berbice pay for putting him down thrice-he steered Sylus Tyndall to the third man ropes and picked up boundaries off Karim. He continued to time the ball well on both sides of the pitch.

Persaud hit three fours and one six before he was taken off Emmanuel Seecharran for 43. Yadram and Gavin Boodwah then took their team home with an unbroken third wicket stand of 101. Yadram counted 15 fours and three sixes off 106 balls, while Boodwah ended on 22 with three fours and one six.

Earlier, pacer Ronaldo Ali Mohamed removed Veramootoo Sanwasane (05) as Berbice lost their first wicket on 18 after they were inserted. Yadram, bowling medium pace then removed Kevin Sinclair (16) before Adrian Sookwah was lbw to medium pacer Dambuka Nagando for 18 leaving the score at 62-3.

But Karim anchored the innings with a fluent half century; he put on 71 for the fourth wicket with Matthew Hardyal before the latter was bowled by Richie Looknauth for 26. Karim was strong on either side of the wicket and brought up his 50 off 68 balls. The left-handed Karim continued to time the ball well before he was removed by Mohamed for 74 which contained 11 fours.

Mohamed and man-of-the-match Yadram then restricted Berbice as they lost nine wickets; no other batsman reached double figures as Mohamed grabbed 4-46 and Yadram 3-46.