Two charged for clothes vendor’s death in crash

A full-time student of School of the Nations and a carpenter were yesterday both granted bail in the sum of $450,000 each, for allegedly causing the death of a clothes vendor in an accident which occurred at Camp and Middle Streets, Georgetown, on Monday last.

Rajkumarie Ragoobar, 23, of 137 AA Eccles, East Bank Demerara and Steven Cox, 24, of 55 Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown, both pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on May 29, they drove motor cars PPP 3751 and PPP 9843, respectively, in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Derek Mangal.

Ragoobar was represented by Attorney Glenn Hanoman, who in his application to secure bail for his client, told the court that subsequent to the accident, his client remained on the scene for several hours until the police arrived.

Hanoman further told the court that his client has fully cooperated with the police.

The attorney went on to tell the court that his client suffers from Chronic Asthmatic Attacks, and while in custody had to be given medication to treat the symptoms.

Meanwhile, Cox was represented by attorney Jochebed Pollard who asked that her client be released on reasonable bail, citing that he has no previous matter in any other court.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore had no objection to bail being granted to the defendants, but asked that it be in a substantial amount.

The prosecutor also asked that conditions be attached to the bail.

The condition attached to the bail is that both defendants must report to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fraser at the Traffic Department of the Brickdam Police Station, every second Friday until the completion of the trial.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan instructed both defendants to make their next court appearance on June 21.

According to information received, Mangal, the owner of Ema’s Collection, a boutique at Regent Multiplex Mall, was on his motorcycle on Camp Street, waiting for the light to change when the driver of a white Toyota Allion PPP 3751, on Middle Street, collided with a Toyota Raum PPP 9843, and in the process Mangal was fatally struck.