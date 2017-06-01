This is a disrespectful to Muslims

Latest update June 1st, 2017 12:15 AM
Dear Editor,
It is very disrespectlu to mock any religion and yesterday’s edition of Dem Boys Seh did just that, being a Muslim I find it very offensive.
Narik Alamdadeen
May 31, 2017The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants...
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
Since I was a small boy, I heard my father talking about people hiding when they see the marshal coming to serve court... more
China is a global power. It may not be a superpower, but it is powerful enough for its tentacles to be reaching across... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]