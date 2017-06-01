Suspect in deadly “wife beating” attack turns self in

Latest update June 1st, 2017 12:20 AM
After several days on the run, the suspect wanted in connection with the alleged violent physical attack that resulted in the death of his lover has turned himself in to the authorities.
Adesh Mulloo of Number 58 Village turned up in the presence of his Attorney Mursaline Bacchus on Tuesday at the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam. This was confirmed by Divisional Commander Ian Amsterdam.
Amsterdam disclosed that Mulloo has since provided a statement to his Attorney and the authorities are working with that information.
Meanwhile, a Post Mortem examination that was conducted yesterday by a Government Pathologist revealed that Gomattie Ramsingh died of blunt trauma to the head, damaged spinal cord combined with other severe internal and external injuries about the body.
The Commander underscored that this essentially rules out any claims made that the woman would have fallen from the stairs of her Number 58 home.
Ramsingh had shared a relationship with the susupect for over a year.
Investigations are ongoing.
