St. Agnes overcome St. Stephen’s

St. Agnes defeated St. Stephen’s by nine wickets when the National Sports Commission Ministry of Education Al Sport and Tour Promotion 20th annual Primary Schools Windball tournament continued recently at the National Gymnasium.

Playing in the male category, St. Stephen’s batted first and scored 66 without loss. Jequan Cole got 44 and Joseph McIntosh 18. St. Agnes responded with 66-1. Kikhil Carter struck 58.

North Georgetown went down to St. Pius by 26 runs. Batting first, St. Pius posted 72-2 with Damion Ifill scoring 29 and Deshan Dummett 25. North Georgetown were limited to 46-1 in reply. Akon De Santos made 35 and Shaquan Walters 12.

Enterprise beat J. E. Burnham by 10 wickets. J E Burnham made 30-2, batting first while Enterprise responded with 34 without loss; Ryan Morris hit 32.

St. Anne’s defeated St. Margaret’s by 10 wickets. St. Margaret’s batted first and got to 34-7; Joel Lakhan took three wickets. St. Anne’s replied with 37 without loss. Kester Singh made 28.

Graham’s Hall got the better of F.E. Pollard by 21 runs. Grahams Hall scored 66, while F. E. Pollard made 45 in reply.

In the female category, Graham’s Hall beat St. Gabriel’s by 10 wickets. ST Gabriel’s took first turn in the middle and got to 43-5. Dominique Joseph made 22 and Tihana Yaw 14. Bowling for Grahams Hall Crystal Lewis took all five wickets. They replied with 46 without loss. Alecia Elcock top scored with 29.

In other matches, Thomas Moore made 41-2 with Shaquana Codrington scoring 16, and Abeni Glasgow 10 against St. Anne’s who responded with 47-2; Melissa Clarke got 42.

South Ruimveldt batted first and made 68-5. Shania Sealey hit 38; Zakiua Pinder and Anya McKenzie picked up two wickets apiece. North Georgetown responded with 70 without loss. Naomi Barkoy and Stassia Jerio stroked 35 and 28 respectively.

St. Angela’s posted 66-1 with Carletta Ross scoring 27. Tucville scored 70-1 in reply. Rayana Peters made 33 and Deshanna Lewis 20.

Stella Maris managed 85-2. Rachel Jones got 29. St. Stephen’s replied with 89 without loss. Odelli Strawgh struck 54, while Kezia Parkinson made 24.

St Agnes were limited to 44-3; Annieera Alim made 20. Defending champions St. Pius replied with 46-0; Karen Jupiter scored 28 and Donna Lowe 13.