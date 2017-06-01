Latest update June 1st, 2017 12:20 AM

Rome Athletic overcome Sandpipers by 52 runs

Rome Athletic defeated Sandpipers by 52 runs when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association Sterling Products Ltd T20 tournament continued on Sunday.
Rome Athletic posted 172-3 after they decided to bat at Laluni. Sheldon Chapman made 49 and Rohan Lall 39; Abhilash Deokie and Roopnarine Ramsundar had one wicket each.
Sandpipers responded with 120-8. Deokie made 33, while Ramsundar contributed 28. Kevin Ross captured 4-16 and Shaquille Moseley 3-20.

