Rome Athletic overcome Sandpipers by 52 runs

Latest update June 1st, 2017 12:20 AM
Rome Athletic defeated Sandpipers by 52 runs when the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association Sterling Products Ltd T20 tournament continued on Sunday.
Rome Athletic posted 172-3 after they decided to bat at Laluni. Sheldon Chapman made 49 and Rohan Lall 39; Abhilash Deokie and Roopnarine Ramsundar had one wicket each.
Sandpipers responded with 120-8. Deokie made 33, while Ramsundar contributed 28. Kevin Ross captured 4-16 and Shaquille Moseley 3-20.
Jun 01, 2017St. Agnes defeated St. Stephen’s by nine wickets when the National Sports Commission Ministry of Education Al Sport and Tour Promotion 20th annual Primary Schools Windball tournament continued...
Jun 01, 2017
Jun 01, 2017
Jun 01, 2017
Jun 01, 2017
Jun 01, 2017
May 31, 2017
Since I was a small boy, I heard my father talking about people hiding when they see the marshal coming to serve court... more
China is a global power. It may not be a superpower, but it is powerful enough for its tentacles to be reaching across... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]