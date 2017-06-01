Once bitten… Improved oversight in place for housing projects – CH&PA Boss

With government moving to construct over 700 duplex homes throughout Guyana, concerns have been raised over the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)’s ability to ensure that there is value for money.

Assurance was given yesterday by CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul that the authority has the ability to ensure that there will be no recurrence of what transpired in the not too distant past. He spoke of the entity’s robust oversight system, where a Project Manager has been appointed to oversee the works being undertaken in the various administrative regions.

That Project Manager, he said, will have to report to a steering committee being chaired by the Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for housing, Valerie Patterson. Other members include representatives from various ministries, including Business and Public Infrastructure.

The Authority is also monitoring the quality of materials being utilised in the project.

The CH&PA’s ability was brought under the microscope following the Perseverance, East Bank Demerara “Turn-Key” debacle, which has now resulted in millions of dollars being pumped into the State’s efforts to rectify some 200 homes that were poorly constructed by contractors.

The Turn-Key project is the brain-child of the former regime now political opposition, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). The programme was part of the CH&PA’s mission to provide housing to the populace at a time when land application was somewhere over the 20,000-mark. However, the project from its inception got a rocky takeoff, as questions were raised over the procurement phase – which observers said, was shrouded in mystery.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Irfaan Ali was the Minister at that time.

The programme came under further scrutiny after occupants began noticing structural defects – which included shifting roofs and severe cracking – to the homes.

Following the 2015 General Elections in which the PPP/C being voted out, a new Board was installed at the CH&PA. Under the stewardship of the then-Chairman and former Georgetown Mayor, Hamilton Green, it was decided that rehabilitative works were desperately needed before these homes could be inhabitable.

It is still unclear how much money was spent to carry out the repairs. However, Green at a media engagement prior to him leaving the entity, noted that the bill was estimated to be over $100M.

Meanwhile, mobilisation has begun to implement duplexes in several areas, with 45 pegged to be built in Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam); 45 in Region three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara); 50 in Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica); 40 in Region Five (Mahaica/Berbice); and 40 in Amelia’s Ward and 30 in Wisroc, Region Ten (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice).

Additionally, 19 town houses will be built in Providence.

Saul said that other projects will be rolled out, but these will be done on a date-driven basis, where persons desirous of owning a home will have their pick of the solutions being offered.

A duplex is a residential building divided into two apartments.