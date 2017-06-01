Missing caretaker…Police to pursue DNA testing

To determine whether the human bones found among burnt debris on a farm at Silicone Green, Kuru Kuru, on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway are those of the farm’s missing caretaker, Bishundial Vasquez, investigators will pursue DNA

testing.

The bones were discovered on May 17 last when ranks went to investigate the disappearance of 63-year-old Vasquez of Friendship, East Bank Demerara. The police also found the elderly man’s long boots in a nearby creek.

Yesterday, the caretaker’s son, Deonarine Vasquez said that after the first set of bones were found, the police went back to search the creek and found more bones. It is suspected that the remains might be those of the missing caretaker.

Police had also found a marijuana farm about 10 miles from where the discovery was made. They believe that Vasquez’s sudden disappearance had something to do with the marijuana farm.

The father of three had been missing for about a week before the bones were found and it was during a second search that ranks made the discovery.

Kaieteur News understands that the elderly man went missing during an alleged break-in at the farm where a boat engine was reportedly stolen.

When investigators first went to the farm to look for the man, they found his slippers, a shovel and salt bag next to the creek.

If indeed the remains are those of Vasquez, investigators believe that there might be a bigger picture relating to the man’s death, and that the robbery was staged.

”Someone knew he was the only one on the farm, so they had time to discard his body, and the person went to great lengths to get rid of the man’s body,” one investigator said.

It is believed that the man might have been killed while on the camp and his killer(s) used the salt bag to take the body to the creek where they burnt it and then discarded some of the remains in the creek.

Vasquez had been working with the owner of the farm for more than two years. The caretaker’s daughter, Reshma Bisundial said that her father had made contact with her early in March, when he informed her that he was heading to work.

The elderly man would usually spend about three months at the farm before returning home to spend about a week with his family.

Bisundial said that on May 11, last, her father’s employer visited her home and informed her that the man was missing.

”They said when they tried calling him, they couldn’t get on to him, so they had to go in and they discover the place break and some stuff missing,” the woman said, while adding that she was informed that her father’s bag and personal items were also missing.

Vasquez’s employer first made the missing person report after which his daughter went to the station.

”After we made the report, we went in there to look for him and we found his slippers, a shovel and a salt bag near the creek,” the woman recalled.

She said that a relative went to one of the cellular phone companies to check whether they could track her father’s phone, but they were informed that that was not possible, because the phone had been off for more than a week.