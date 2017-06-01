Latest update June 1st, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kamal Ramkarran is new Bar Association President

Jun 01, 2017 News 0

Attorney Kamal Ramkarran is the newly elected President of the Guyana Bar Association. He was chosen during an election held at the Supreme Court of Judicature yesterday.

Kamal Ramkarran is the new Bar Association president.

Ramkarran replaces Gem Sanford–Johnson, who retained the post for one year. Sanford –Johnson had succeeded Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram.
The newly elected Bar Association head is the son of former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran, he is expected to serve in that post for the period 2017 -2018.
Additionally, the new Bar Council elected includes Robin Stoby SC as Vice President; Teni Housty – Vice President; Devindra Kissoon – Treasurer; Pauline Chase – Secretary; Faye Barker – Assistant Secretary and committee members, Raj Poonai, Jamela Ali, Sanjeev Datadin, Mark Waldron, Rexford Jackson and Brenden Glasford.
According to information reaching this newspaper, at least 80 lawyers were present at the time of the elections.

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Cricket Algoo’s ton leads National U-17s to exciting last over win over E’bo

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Cricket Algoo’s ton leads National U-17s to...

Jun 01, 2017

By Sean Devers A magnificent 72-ball 119 from 16-year-old Alex Algoo spearheaded the National U-17s to an exciting last over victory over Essequibo in almost darkness at Eve Leary yesterday in the...
Read More
St. Agnes overcome St. Stephen’s

St. Agnes overcome St. Stephen’s

Jun 01, 2017

Rome Athletic overcome Sandpipers by 52 runs

Rome Athletic overcome Sandpipers by 52 runs

Jun 01, 2017

Yadram century propels Demerara to convincing win over Berbice

Yadram century propels Demerara to convincing win...

Jun 01, 2017

Sport in schools must become a priority it increases functional literacy – Dr. Mohamed -Digicel expects another exciting year

Sport in schools must become a priority it...

Jun 01, 2017

Joanna Archer secures SMALTA sponsorship

Joanna Archer secures SMALTA sponsorship

Jun 01, 2017

Annual Busta Champion of Champions is back – GBC Robert Selamn returns to the helm

Annual Busta Champion of Champions is back...

Jun 01, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • China power

    China is a global power. It may not be a superpower, but it is powerful enough for its tentacles to be reaching across... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]