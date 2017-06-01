Kamal Ramkarran is new Bar Association President

Attorney Kamal Ramkarran is the newly elected President of the Guyana Bar Association. He was chosen during an election held at the Supreme Court of Judicature yesterday.

Ramkarran replaces Gem Sanford–Johnson, who retained the post for one year. Sanford –Johnson had succeeded Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram.

The newly elected Bar Association head is the son of former Speaker of the National Assembly, Ralph Ramkarran, he is expected to serve in that post for the period 2017 -2018.

Additionally, the new Bar Council elected includes Robin Stoby SC as Vice President; Teni Housty – Vice President; Devindra Kissoon – Treasurer; Pauline Chase – Secretary; Faye Barker – Assistant Secretary and committee members, Raj Poonai, Jamela Ali, Sanjeev Datadin, Mark Waldron, Rexford Jackson and Brenden Glasford.

According to information reaching this newspaper, at least 80 lawyers were present at the time of the elections.