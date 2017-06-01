Joanna Archer secures SMALTA sponsorship

Latest update June 1st, 2017 12:20 AM
Rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer, inked a deal with Ansa McAl distributed SMALTA yesterday ahead of her participation in the South American Junior Championships, slated for Saturday and Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Currently an 800m champion and student of West Demerara Secondary School, Archer will be in competition mode this weekend as she represents Guyana as one of 50 athletes identified to do so at the South American event for Under-20 athletes.
“We are happy to assist such a talented individual who I know will make us proud not only at these games, but beyond,” SMALTA Brand Coordinator, Sean Abel, said during the presentation at the company’s Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara Headquarters.
Joanna is also a Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) student, who will be writing eight subjects. She is a member of the Police Progressive Youth Club and one of Guyana’s outstanding student-athletes. She thanked Ansa Mcal for their contribution to her development.
Jun 01, 2017By Rawle Welch “Every child must have equal rights and opportunities to participate in organised activities and sport in schools must become a priority because it increases functional literacy,”...
Jun 01, 2017
Jun 01, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
May 31, 2017
Since I was a small boy, I heard my father talking about people hiding when they see the marshal coming to serve court... more
China is a global power. It may not be a superpower, but it is powerful enough for its tentacles to be reaching across... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs) in the Caribbean have been the subject of much Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]