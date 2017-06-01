Latest update June 1st, 2017 12:20 AM

Joanna Archer secures SMALTA sponsorship

Jun 01, 2017 Sports 0

Rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer, inked a deal with Ansa McAl distributed SMALTA yesterday ahead of her participation in the South American Junior Championships, slated for Saturday and Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Currently an 800m champion and student of West Demerara Secondary School, Archer will be in competition mode this weekend as she represents Guyana as one of 50 athletes identified to do so at the South American event for Under-20 athletes.
“We are happy to assist such a talented individual who I know will make us proud not only at these games, but beyond,” SMALTA Brand Coordinator, Sean Abel, said during the presentation at the company’s Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara Headquarters.
Joanna is also a Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) student, who will be writing eight subjects. She is a member of the Police Progressive Youth Club and one of Guyana’s outstanding student-athletes. She thanked Ansa Mcal for their contribution to her development.

