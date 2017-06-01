Latest update June 1st, 2017 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DONALD RAMOTAR SENDS GREETING ON INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY

Jun 01, 2017 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I extend warm greetings and best wishes to our Guyanese children, here and in the diaspora. I also extend best wishes to children everywhere on the occasion of International Children’s Day. In the twenty-three (23) years that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic was in office saw our children moving rapidly ahead. Education became a right and not a privilege. We achieved universal primary education and we were on the threshold of attaining universal secondary education. We increased not only the quantity of education but also the quality. So much so that we began to produce the top students in the Caribbean. These came from a wide cross section of schools across the country.
Today, those gains are being threatened. School fees are being heavily taxed. Education materials that were duty and VAT free are now being heavily taxes. This would result in falling standards as well as loss of access for thousands of children from the low income bracket. This myopic and callous behavior of this APNU regime would impact heavily on our economy in the near future. This is so because life has shown us that there is a direct connection between education and socio-economic development. All parents and all progressive and democratically inclined persons must stand up to this assault on our future. Let us save and protect our children to ensure our sustained development. Once more, best wishes to children elsewhere.
Donald Ramotar
Former President

More in this category

Sports

NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

NSC to host World Challenge Day Activity today

May 31, 2017

The National Sports Commission (NSC) will be conducting an event in recognition of World Challenge Day 2017 today at the Square of the Revolution from 10:00am with approximately 300 participants...
Read More
All relevant info on Guyana vs Mexico match in possession of GFF – Wilson

All relevant info on Guyana vs Mexico match in...

May 31, 2017

7th Digicel Schools Football C/ship set for Launch today

7th Digicel Schools Football C/ship set for...

May 31, 2017

Xtreme Clean/GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal Competition …Fixtures released for Tuesday’s games

Xtreme Clean/GT Beer ‘Gold Rush’ Futsal...

May 31, 2017

Hyman, Newton shine at NAFMA C/ships

Hyman, Newton shine at NAFMA C/ships

May 31, 2017

National U-15 squad encampment ends today ahead of departure for SOUALIGA tourney

National U-15 squad encampment ends today ahead...

May 31, 2017

GFF appoints Schools’ Development Officer and Youth Development coach

GFF appoints Schools’ Development Officer and...

May 31, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • China power

    China is a global power. It may not be a superpower, but it is powerful enough for its tentacles to be reaching across... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491.
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

> Demerara Harbour Bridge [...]

> Berbice Bridge [...]