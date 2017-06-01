Dem crooks really fleecing de government

Fuh years people accustom to robbing de country. Dem would do everything to avoid paying dem full dues. Some of dem cut deals wid Customs officer and pay a fraction of de duty. Then there was people who bring in cars. Some bring in de car in pieces and pay duty like if dem was paying fuh spare parts.

De real smart ones bring in cars and heavy equipment cross de border. When de car come in de people put on a number plate from some old car and drive it. De trick is to bribe de people who checking de vehicle when is time to change de licence. That way de car operating pun de road although de serial number don’t match de number plate.

Is de same thing wid dem bulldozers, scrapers, trucks, skidders, draglines, excavators and things like that. People does see dem wukking in de bush and pun dem project. Dem boys seh if only GRA check dem would see that dem don’t have a record of some of these equipment.

Dem boys hear that Statia get smart and he calling in all dem heavy equipment. Since he put out he call, dem boys see nuff vehicle driving like if dem going to Brazil. Is hide dem big operators trying to hide dem vehicles.

One man seh if Soulja Bai want to mek back de money fuh de country, all he got to do is offer a reward fuh information. He would hear so much that before you wink de government would be able to pay dem public servants better.

Some of de people who bring in de equipment smarty was bareface enough to cover over de marking pun de side after dem switch number plate. BaiShanLin was one.

And while dem boys talking bout scampishness, dem apologizing to dem genuine Muslims. Some Muslims call in to seh how dem boys insult dem and dem boys sorry.

Dem boys get a woman vex although dem wasn’t talking bout she. Is only because dem got a law mek dem boys ain’t call de woman name. But de one who get upset must know that is not she and dem boys sorry fuh de pain she feel.

Talk half and help Soulja Bai get dem fake equipment.