Concerns raised over decision to halt $$M public hospital building

Concerns raised over decision to halt public hospital building

After spending millions of dollars and months of tedious work being plugged into the construction of a day care facility at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation [GPHC], the project has been halted.

This publication has been reliably informed that the works were halted following a directive from the Ministry of Public Health. This is despite the fact that the project is already 80 percent completed and has already absorbed some $12 million.

When this publication reached out to the Public Health Ministry, little information regarding the project was forthcoming.

But Kaieteur News understands that the decision to halt the building is nestled in the fact that certain senior officials within the Public Health Ministry believe that there should be a proper plan in place for the hospital. There reportedly has been a call for a plan that ascertains the specific locations for each building within the entire compound of the hospital.

Kaieteur News was told that the decision to introduce the project was made by current Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the hospital, Mr. Alan Johnson. The building under construction is situated alongside the Cancer Institute and was reportedly chosen as a suitable location for a day care facility to accommodate the children of staff members, particularly nurses on duty.

An official revealed that the nurses, who are single parents, were the main targets to benefit from the project. It is expected that with such a facility in place, the nurses would be in a better position to offer improved patient care.

There are reports that the concerns regarding the halting of the project have been brought to the attention of Public Health Minister, Ms. Volda Lawrence, and the current Chairperson of the hospital, Ms. Kesaundra Alves. This publication has been told that there are plans for both of the officials to inspect the project and determine the way forward.

When Kaieteur News visited the building under construction it was found to be abandoned. It was also observed that a great deal of the project has been completed.

“The contractor has no idea what to do, because this project is nearly completed…Are we going to just knock it down because somebody decided that they don’t like the building here and just waste all the money that has been spent?” an official of the hospital asked.