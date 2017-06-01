Another angle to the troubles in the Public Service Union

Dear Editor,

In reference to the letter published in the May 29, 2017 edition of the Kaieteur News, titled “Patrick Yarde is not in a conflict of interest situation” Please allow me to respond.

To first understand Patrick Yarde’s letter which carries the name, Dawn Gardener, you first have to understand that this individual’s entire career is based on conflict of interest issues but believes that he can get away with these injustices at every level. Some examples of such are: –

– The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) usually writes the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union (GPSCCU) for donations. Patrick Yarde, Dawn Gardener and Patricia Went would vote to approve these donations, while serving in the position of Directors on the Committee of Management of the GPSCCU and holding the position of President(s) and Staff at the Union.

– The current occupation of Head of the GPSU and Acting Chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC), another conflict of interest, where persons who campaign against Patrick Yarde are now at his mercy at the Commission when seeking promotion, transfer, etc. Patricia Went also is serving as a member of the PSC, while being a Staff at the Union.

All of these situations currently exist.

In the letter, he is absolutely right about the Constitution, however, what he has failed to address is whether the holding of both positions constitute a conflict of interest. Certainly, this is not the first time that Patrick Yarde has chosen to use the Law, Constitution or Rules circumstantially; when it best suits him.

Secondly, the unwarranted attacks on Mr. E. B. John are a common strategy used by Patrick Yarde to lash out at individuals rather than dealing with the issues. So yes, Patrick Yarde has won that battle because no one can cuss out more than he can but what I am absolutely certain about is that Mr. E. B. John is more qualified academically than Patrick Yarde.

As it relates to the Jones and John job evaluation, it was a blessing for the staff at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) since Mr. John and his Associate presented a document which gave the staff at every level an opportunity to take home a higher net pay than what was their current position or what the Union was negotiating for. It was after examining the contents of the report that the GGMC Management recognized that it would have been too costly to implement. They had wanted to scrap the Jones and John report; so the workers came out in defense of the report and protested to have it implemented. Patrick Yarde was not in Guyana. As usual, he evades a battle when it is to be fought, but returns to take the credit.

This is clearly the actions of a questionable fighter, since it is through the workers’ sweat and blood that the battle is won. It was Jermain Hermanstyne and Dennis English, who fully supported the protest by the workers of GGMC, while Patrick Yarde wants to attack Mr. Hermanstyne who has done much more for workers at GGMC than Patrick Yarde has done for them in the past two decades.

As it relates to Professor Harold Lutchman and Mr. Joshua Singh, I believe these gentlemen’s integrity speaks volumes of who they are and why their opinion on this issue is of importance. While I am also not a lawyer, I am however intelligent enough to point out that a lawyer’s opinion is an opinion on a matter and nothing else since it can vary from one lawyer to another.

Dvane St. John